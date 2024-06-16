American Trust Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $157.26 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

