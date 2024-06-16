American Trust Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $266.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $268.21. The company has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

