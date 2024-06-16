GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 2,536 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

