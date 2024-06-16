GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 1,235 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $169.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

