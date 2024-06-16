Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $344.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

