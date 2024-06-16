American Trust Sells 17,215 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

American Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $63.48 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

