American Trust Sells 441 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Trust lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 78,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $824.84 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

