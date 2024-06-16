American Trust Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American Trust cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $286.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

