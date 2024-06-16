American Trust Has $13.95 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,751 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Trust owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

