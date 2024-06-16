American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

