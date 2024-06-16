American Trust Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.2% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 97.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 91,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.