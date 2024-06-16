86,895 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,424,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Southern by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

