GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $144.22.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.