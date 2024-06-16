Michael F. Maclean Sells 104,245 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 104,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $3,723,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,001.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

RNA stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

