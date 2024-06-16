Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Decreases By 15.3%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

TASK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

TASK opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.36.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

