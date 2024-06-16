The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 23,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

