Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,438,938 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,548.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $116,700.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $200,484.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

