Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $265,020.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.