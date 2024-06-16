Angela Strzelecki Sells 2,588 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

