Anthony Hunt Acquires 2,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repligen alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72.

Repligen Stock Down 0.3 %

RGEN stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.43.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.