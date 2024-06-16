Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 3,637 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RB Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $80.00 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

