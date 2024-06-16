Pete Godbole Sells 7,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84.

On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.78 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $49.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 58.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 908.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

