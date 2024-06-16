Justin E. Mirro Sells 280,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amprius Technologies Stock Down 12.8 %
Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Featured Stories
