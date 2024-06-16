V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

