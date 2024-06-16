V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $529,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after buying an additional 2,260,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after buying an additional 2,159,107 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,746.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 376,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,283,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $53.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

