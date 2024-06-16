FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $246.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.38. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

