Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 67,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

FTV opened at $72.73 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

