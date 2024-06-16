V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 612,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,370,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 247,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 153,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.