V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.85 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

