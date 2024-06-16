V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $560,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 231,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

NYSE HIG opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

