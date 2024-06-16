V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $566.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $584.81 and its 200 day moving average is $551.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
