V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $566,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of GSK by 7,625.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 638,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 630,390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 1.1 %

GSK stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

