V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

