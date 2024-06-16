V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,390.59 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $764.49 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,238.62.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $40,820,358. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

