V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.