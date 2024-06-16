GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases Shares of 2,198 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $254.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

