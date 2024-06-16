V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $432.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.63 and its 200 day moving average is $451.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.