V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

