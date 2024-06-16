V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.17 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

