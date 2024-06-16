V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $17,753,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $135.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

