GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after buying an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after buying an additional 236,060 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 500.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 283.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 356,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOWL

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.