V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $172.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

