V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,339 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,027.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $405.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $947.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.14. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

