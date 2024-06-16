V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 5,350 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,104,000 after purchasing an additional 805,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

