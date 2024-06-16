7,131 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

