V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,250 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays upped their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RDY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.