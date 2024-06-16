V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of APTV opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

