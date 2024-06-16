V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

