V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NVR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

NVR opened at $7,602.33 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,623.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7,385.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

