Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $51,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPE opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.